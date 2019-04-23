Investors Buy VF (VFC) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $47.95 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $31.75 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $16.20 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, VF had the 21st highest net in-flow for the day. VF traded down ($0.26) for the day and closed at $94.59

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Cowen raised their price target on VF from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank downgraded VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $107.00) on shares of VF in a report on Monday, January 14th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of VF in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

The firm has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The textile maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. VF had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. VF’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott H. Baxter sold 51,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $4,373,501.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 201,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,016,141. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 12,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $1,044,326.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,267 shares of company stock worth $19,577,926. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in VF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in VF by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VF by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in VF by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

VF Company Profile (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

