Investors Buy Trade Desk (TTD) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $68.64 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $55.20 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $13.44 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Trade Desk had the 32nd highest net in-flow for the day. Trade Desk traded down ($0.30) for the day and closed at $210.73

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. TheStreet upgraded Trade Desk from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $159.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 109.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 2.98.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.28. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $160.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.18 million. Equities research analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $2,051,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 60,077 shares in the company, valued at $12,325,397.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 33,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total value of $5,139,821.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,876,182.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 676,382 shares of company stock valued at $131,182,324 in the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,441,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

