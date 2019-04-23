Investors Buy Boeing (BA) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $552.39 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $475.37 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $77.02 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Boeing had the 2nd highest net in-flow for the day. Boeing traded down ($1.15) for the day and closed at $374.02

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 target price (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Boeing to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Boeing from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $411.47.

Get Boeing alerts:

The company has a market cap of $211.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The aircraft producer reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.96. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,286.60% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $28.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 16.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 19,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.38, for a total value of $7,826,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 26,557 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.47, for a total transaction of $10,502,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,922,977. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 20,600 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 55.9% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 62.0% in the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 23.1% in the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 85,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,812,000 after purchasing an additional 16,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 8.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/investors-buy-boeing-ba-on-weakness.html.

Boeing Company Profile (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.