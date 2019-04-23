Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Total (FP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Total (EPA: FP) recently:

4/16/2019 – Total was given a new €65.00 ($75.58) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2019 – Total was given a new €68.00 ($79.07) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2019 – Total was given a new €52.00 ($60.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/10/2019 – Total was given a new €57.30 ($66.63) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2019 – Total was given a new €54.00 ($62.79) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2019 – Total was given a new €68.00 ($79.07) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2019 – Total was given a new €60.00 ($69.77) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Total SA has a 12 month low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 12 month high of €49.33 ($57.36).

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

