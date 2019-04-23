Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF makes up about 5.0% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $13,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RYU. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.30. The stock had a trading volume of 30,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,107. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $79.94 and a 52-week high of $98.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.6886 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

