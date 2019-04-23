Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 71,389 Shares

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 71,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $306,972.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 81,054 shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $348,532.20.

On Monday, April 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 180,217 shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $771,328.76.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 242,325 shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $1,037,151.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,050,449 shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $4,495,921.72.

VVR traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $4.33. The company had a trading volume of 438,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,237. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $4.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

