Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,116,559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 975% from the previous session’s volume of 103,886 shares.The stock last traded at $12.00 and had previously closed at $11.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,724,000 after purchasing an additional 35,233 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,337,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 40,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PSP) Sees Large Volume Increase” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/invesco-global-listed-private-equity-etf-psp-sees-large-volume-increase.html.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PSP)

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

See Also: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.