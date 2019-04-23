Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW) Sets New 52-Week High at $63.52

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.52 and last traded at $63.50, with a volume of 185 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.1312 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Smart Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 124,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after buying an additional 55,353 shares during the period. Cobiz Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

