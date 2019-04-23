Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCK) Holdings Increased by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned about 0.45% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCK. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 935,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,711,000 after acquiring an additional 657,989 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,688,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,646,000 after purchasing an additional 512,141 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 954,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,118,000 after purchasing an additional 427,284 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 11,402.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 398,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 394,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,028,000.

Shares of BSCK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.20. The company had a trading volume of 425,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,374. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.0438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%.

