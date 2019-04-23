International Paper Co (IP) is Garner Asset Management Corp’s 10th Largest Position

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. International Paper accounts for about 1.9% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 22,635 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in International Paper by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 7,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in International Paper by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 22,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 2,240.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 60,819 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 9,093 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $433,281.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider John V. Sims sold 12,667 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $582,175.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 85,760 shares of company stock valued at $4,016,587 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,235,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,242. International Paper Co has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $59.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

