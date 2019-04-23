Intelligent Investment Chain Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (IIC)

Intelligent Investment Chain (CURRENCY:IIC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Intelligent Investment Chain has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Intelligent Investment Chain has a total market cap of $0.00 and $681,705.00 worth of Intelligent Investment Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Intelligent Investment Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX, LBank and BCEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005918 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00431452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018403 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002065 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.02 or 0.01059797 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00198819 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007091 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00001466 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Intelligent Investment Chain Token Profile

Intelligent Investment Chain’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Intelligent Investment Chain is www.iicoin.io . Intelligent Investment Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@iichain . Intelligent Investment Chain’s official Twitter account is @iichain

Intelligent Investment Chain Token Trading

Intelligent Investment Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, HADAX and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Intelligent Investment Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Intelligent Investment Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Intelligent Investment Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

