Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Inspire 100 ETF comprises 2.9% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 8.72% of Inspire 100 ETF worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of Inspire 100 ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $28.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,002. Inspire 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.48 and a 52-week high of $28.65.

Get Inspire 100 ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Inspire 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/inspire-100-etf-bibl-shares-bought-by-creative-financial-designs-inc-adv.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.