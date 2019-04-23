Insider Selling: Mimecast Ltd (MIME) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Neil Murray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,284,147 shares in the company, valued at $109,502,007.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Neil Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Neil Murray sold 25,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $1,166,250.00.

On Friday, February 22nd, Neil Murray sold 25,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $1,207,750.00.

MIME traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.50. The stock had a trading volume of 417,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -260.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.10. Mimecast Ltd has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $51.66.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $87.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.80 million. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Mimecast Ltd will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mimecast by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Mimecast by 1,011.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 245,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 223,526 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth $789,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the third quarter worth $14,404,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MIME shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mimecast to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Mimecast to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.53.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

