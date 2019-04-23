Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Issues Earnings Results

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19, Morningstar.com reports. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $55.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.46. Independent Bank Group has a one year low of $44.14 and a one year high of $79.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IBTX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens set a $61.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.20.

In other news, Director Paul W. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $286,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,023.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul W. Taylor sold 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $669,830.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sapphire Star Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 9,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

