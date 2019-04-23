Independent Bank Co.(MI) (IBCP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07), Morningstar.com reports. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 22.71%.

Shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $530.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.43. Independent Bank Co has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

In other news, insider Robert N. Shuster sold 5,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $122,178.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,871. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,627,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,206,000 after purchasing an additional 469,000 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 47.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on IBCP shares. BidaskClub downgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Co.(MI) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

