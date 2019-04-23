Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Shares Bought by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,415 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Illumina makes up approximately 2.1% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Illumina by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Illumina by 1,430.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 612 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $320.00 to $288.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.53 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.97.

In other news, Director Robert S. Epstein sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.45, for a total transaction of $314,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.01, for a total value of $1,046,133.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 331,668 shares in the company, valued at $105,142,072.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,826 shares of company stock worth $10,604,560 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $4.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $323.37. 35,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,470. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $226.62 and a one year high of $372.61. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 56.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $867.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.33 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

