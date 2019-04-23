Iberiabank Corp Has $648,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Iberiabank Corp lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,442,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,191,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506,183 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,986,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,773,000 after purchasing an additional 287,959 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,188,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,386,000 after purchasing an additional 586,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,965,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,688,000 after purchasing an additional 663,317 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $51.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $55.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1788 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

