IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $206.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.35.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $224.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.08. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $128.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.03.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.81, for a total value of $417,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 4,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.64, for a total transaction of $999,057.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,478 in the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 40.3% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

