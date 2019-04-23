IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Holdings Lifted by Boston Advisors LLC

Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 585.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,634 shares during the quarter. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $6,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at $335,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 63.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 4,528 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.64, for a total value of $999,057.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.81, for a total transaction of $417,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,478 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC traded up $4.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.86. 652,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,584. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $128.80 and a twelve month high of $230.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.05. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IAC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.35.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

