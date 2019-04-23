Hudock Capital Group LLC Purchases 64,751 Shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BIL)

Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BMV:BIL) by 55.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 180,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,751 shares during the period. SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC accounts for 6.0% of Hudock Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hudock Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC were worth $16,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Managed Account Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC in the 1st quarter valued at $3,850,000. Viridian Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 40,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, Foothills Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000.

Shares of BMV:BIL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.56. SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC has a 12 month low of $1,603.40 and a 12 month high of $1,790.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1756 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%.

