Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded up $2.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.28. 300,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436,208. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $89.01 and a 1 year high of $122.97.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Hudock Capital Group LLC Has $347,000 Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/hudock-capital-group-llc-has-347000-position-in-ishares-nasdaq-biotechnology-etf-ibb.html.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.