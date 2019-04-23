Howland Capital Management LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in Wayfair Inc (W)

Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in W. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,773,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,899,000 after acquiring an additional 927,813 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $37,227,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $32,169,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Wayfair by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,761,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,199,000 after acquiring an additional 332,832 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,761,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,199,000 after acquiring an additional 332,832 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.88, for a total transaction of $25,685.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $50,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $50,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,658 shares of company stock worth $52,539,942 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on W shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Wayfair from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Wayfair from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.63.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $147.86 on Tuesday. Wayfair Inc has a 52-week low of $60.53 and a 52-week high of $173.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 2.03.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post -7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

