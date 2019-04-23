HOT Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $3,464.00 (HOT)

HOT Token (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One HOT Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid and KuCoin. HOT Token has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $3,464.00 worth of HOT Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HOT Token has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $627.46 or 0.11241502 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00043686 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000883 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00021831 BTC.

HOT Token Token Profile

HOT Token (HOT) is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. HOT Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for HOT Token is hotoken.io . HOT Token’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io . The Reddit community for HOT Token is /r/HotNow and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HOT Token is medium.com/@hotokenico

Buying and Selling HOT Token

HOT Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOT Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOT Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOT Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

