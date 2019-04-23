Horrell Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Bank Of The Ozarks Inc (OZRK)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank Of The Ozarks Inc (NASDAQ:OZRK) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Bank Of The Ozarks accounts for approximately 1.8% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank Of The Ozarks were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Davis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank Of The Ozarks by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,399,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,961,000 after purchasing an additional 649,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OZRK remained flat at $$41.24 during midday trading on Tuesday. Bank Of The Ozarks Inc has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $53.70.

Bank of the Ozarks provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

