Hormel Foods (HRL) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Sell

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) was downgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HRL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $40.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.19. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $46.26.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,058 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $672,189.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,706.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $354,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,520.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,705 shares of company stock valued at $12,116,336 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 132,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 71,040 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $812,000. 43.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

