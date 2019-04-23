Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Stake Lowered by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 43.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HRL traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.46. Hormel Foods Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.26. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.19.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

HRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

In related news, Chairman James P. Snee sold 27,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $1,206,934.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 75,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,281,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $189,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,257,952.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 274,705 shares of company stock valued at $12,116,336. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

