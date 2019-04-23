Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Purchases Shares of 1,600 Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 47,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 83,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 131,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $616,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price target on Archer Daniels Midland and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.40 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a twelve month low of $39.16 and a twelve month high of $52.06.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.83 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. Archer Daniels Midland’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald E. Felsinger acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,508,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

