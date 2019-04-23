Hilltop Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,117 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 170 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 2,930 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.39, for a total value of $742,432.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,400,921.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.32, for a total transaction of $1,286,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,454 shares in the company, valued at $46,949,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,930 shares of company stock worth $3,254,083. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $227.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.72 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 25.07%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.56.

WARNING: “Hilltop Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/hilltop-holdings-inc-reduces-position-in-unitedhealth-group-inc-unh.html.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Story: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.