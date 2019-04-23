Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) Position Raised by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 253.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hilltop by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,368,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,443,000 after purchasing an additional 78,963 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Hilltop by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,368,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,443,000 after purchasing an additional 78,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hilltop by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,143,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,714,000 after purchasing an additional 104,101 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the 4th quarter valued at $23,617,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Hilltop by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,280,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,825,000 after purchasing an additional 266,780 shares in the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HTH opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.43 and a 12 month high of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Hilltop had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $356.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan B. White sold 69,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $1,336,401.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan B. White sold 8,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $167,945.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,150 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Hilltop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

