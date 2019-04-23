Hills Bank & Trust Co. Has $5.19 Million Stake in Nike Inc (NKE)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,585 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Nike accounts for about 1.4% of Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Nike were worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 505,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 62,057 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in Nike during the first quarter worth about $531,000. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Nike during the first quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, BTIM Corp. boosted its holdings in Nike by 0.9% during the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 1,145,430 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $96,457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 40,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.82, for a total value of $3,513,151.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $1,455,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 316,504 shares of company stock worth $26,620,816. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $87.36 on Tuesday. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $65.95 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $138.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.67.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nike had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The company had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $96.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.10.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

