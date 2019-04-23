Highland Capital Management LLC Has $11.74 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 0.9% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 31,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,135,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 63,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,467,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE:LOW opened at $113.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $90.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.16 and a 1-year high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.75 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 80.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.52.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

