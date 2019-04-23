HFF (HF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

HFF (NYSE:HF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect HFF to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter.

HFF (NYSE:HF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.10 million. HFF had a return on equity of 39.16% and a net margin of 17.52%. On average, analysts expect HFF to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HF opened at $47.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.70. HFF has a 1-year low of $31.38 and a 1-year high of $49.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HFF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th.

HFF Company Profile

HFF, Inc provides commercial real estate and capital market services to the consumers and providers of capital in the commercial real estate industry in the United States. The company offers debt placement services, such as construction and construction/mini-permanent loans, adjustable and fixed rate mortgages, bridge loans, entity level and mezzanine debts, forward delivery loans, and tax exempt and sale/leaseback financing to the owners of various properties comprising office, retail, industrial, hotel, multi-housing, student housing, self-storage, nursing homes, condominiums and condominium conversions, mixed-use properties, and land, as well as senior, independent, and assisted living facilities.

