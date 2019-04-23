Hexcel Co. (HXL) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

Hexcel has increased its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Hexcel has a payout ratio of 19.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hexcel to earn $3.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

Shares of HXL traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.63. The company had a trading volume of 400,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,501. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.55 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HXL shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.57 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.69.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 5,336 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $383,498.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,994.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

