Hess Corp. (HES) Holdings Raised by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 89.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,957 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 3,900.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,108,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,934 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 266.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 266.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Hess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Hess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.69.

Hess stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,680,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,875,136. Hess Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.59 and a 52-week high of $74.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.16 and a beta of 1.95.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -135.14%.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 218,220 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $12,098,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,700 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $503,991.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 470,741 shares of company stock valued at $25,677,557 in the last quarter. 12.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

