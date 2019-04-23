Hershey Co (HSY) Position Increased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Hershey were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in Hershey by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 10,494.1% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 328,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,773,000 after acquiring an additional 325,841 shares during the period. RDL Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.86. 1,026,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,638. Hershey Co has a 1-year low of $89.10 and a 1-year high of $117.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 95.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.36.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,429 shares in the company, valued at $18,887,193. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patricia A. Little sold 7,208 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total value of $837,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,366 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,793 shares of company stock worth $4,662,700 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

