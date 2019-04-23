Henderson International Income Trust PLC (HINT) Announces GBX 1.40 Dividend

Henderson International Income Trust PLC (LON:HINT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON HINT traded up GBX 2.61 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 164 ($2.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,673. Henderson International Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.44 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 161.50 ($2.11).

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

