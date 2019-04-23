Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Shares Sold by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. trimmed its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,247,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,275,000 after acquiring an additional 98,356 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3,372.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,322,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,028,000 after purchasing an additional 117,117 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,240,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 979,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,964,000 after purchasing an additional 127,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $63.26. The stock had a trading volume of 39,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,035. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 452.93 and a beta of 1.51. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.56 and a 1 year high of $73.87.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $740.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.12 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.06%. Research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,028.57%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $61.00 price target on Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $70.00 price target on Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.47.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

