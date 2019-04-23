Hecla Mining (HL) Given a $6.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price objective on Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HL. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Hecla Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised Hecla Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.75 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hecla Mining from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $2.45 in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $3.50) on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hecla Mining has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.03.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Shares of HL opened at $2.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.39. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $4.15.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.84 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Timber Hill LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

See Also: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.