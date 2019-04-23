Heartland Banccorp (HLAN) to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Heartland Banccorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.62. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heartland Banccorp’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.40 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.27 million during the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLAN opened at $82.35 on Tuesday. Heartland Banccorp has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $105.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.34.

About Heartland Banccorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Franklin, Fairfield, and Licking counties of central Ohio. The company offers commercial, small business, and consumer banking services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

