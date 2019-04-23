Head to Head Review: Clearway Energy (CWEN) and CenterPoint Energy (CNP)

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) and CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

This table compares Clearway Energy and CenterPoint Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearway Energy $1.05 billion 2.90 $52.00 million $0.46 34.37 CenterPoint Energy $10.59 billion 1.44 $368.00 million $1.60 19.05

CenterPoint Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Clearway Energy. CenterPoint Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clearway Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.6% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of CenterPoint Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of CenterPoint Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Clearway Energy and CenterPoint Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearway Energy 4.56% 2.13% 0.57% CenterPoint Energy 3.48% 14.16% 3.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Clearway Energy and CenterPoint Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearway Energy 1 1 0 0 1.50 CenterPoint Energy 0 3 8 0 2.73

Clearway Energy presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential downside of 30.42%. CenterPoint Energy has a consensus price target of $31.56, indicating a potential upside of 3.53%. Given CenterPoint Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CenterPoint Energy is more favorable than Clearway Energy.

Dividends

Clearway Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. CenterPoint Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Clearway Energy pays out 173.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CenterPoint Energy pays out 71.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CenterPoint Energy has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Clearway Energy has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CenterPoint Energy has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CenterPoint Energy beats Clearway Energy on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems. The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,385 net MW thermal equivalents; and electric generation capacity of 133 net MWs. Its thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Clearway Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Clearway Energy Group LLC.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 235 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,338 megavolt amperes; and 15 regional service centers located on a total of 332 acres of land. Its Natural Gas Distribution segment sells regulated intrastate natural gas; provides natural gas transportation and storage services for residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers; and offers unregulated services comprising residential appliance repair and maintenance services. As of December 31, 2018, this segment owned approximately 76,000 linear miles of natural gas distribution mains. The company's Energy Services segment provides physical natural gas supplies primarily to commercial and industrial customers, and electric and natural gas utilities; natural gas management services; and physical delivery services, as well as procures and optimizes transportation and storage assets. As of December 31, 20118, it owned and operated 200 miles of intrastate pipeline in Louisiana and Texas; and leases transportation capacity on various interstate and intrastate pipelines, and storage. Its Midstream Investment segment offers natural gas and crude oil gathering, and natural gas processing services to its producer customers; and interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services to its producer, power plant, local distribution company, and industrial end-user customers. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.