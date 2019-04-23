Head-To-Head Analysis: Genesco (GCO) & Designer Brands (DBI)

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) and Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genesco and Designer Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genesco $2.19 billion 0.36 -$51.93 million $3.28 13.17 Designer Brands $3.18 billion 0.54 -$20.47 million $1.66 12.87

Designer Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Genesco. Designer Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genesco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Genesco and Designer Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genesco 0 5 0 0 2.00 Designer Brands 0 0 0 1 4.00

Genesco currently has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.76%. Designer Brands has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.83%. Given Designer Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Designer Brands is more favorable than Genesco.

Dividends

Designer Brands pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Genesco does not pay a dividend. Designer Brands pays out 60.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Genesco and Designer Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genesco -1.93% 7.52% 4.58% Designer Brands -0.64% 14.76% 9.03%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.7% of Designer Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Genesco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Designer Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Genesco has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Designer Brands has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Designer Brands beats Genesco on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc. retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates in five segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Lids Sports Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children. The Schuh Group segment operates Schuh retail footwear stores that offer casual and athletic footwear for men and women, as well as sells footwear through e-commerce. The Lids Sports Group segment operates headwear and accessory stores under the Lids name; Lids Locker Room and Lids Clubhouse stores, which offers headwear, apparel, accessories, and novelties from an assortment of college and professional teams; and Locker Room by Lids leased departments in Macy's department stores that sell headwear, apparel, accessories, and novelties from an assortment of college and professional teams, as well as sells through macys.com. The Johnston & Murphy Group segment is involved in retail, e-commerce, and catalog operations; and wholesale distribution of footwear, apparel, and accessories primarily for men. It also offers footwear and leather accessories under the Trask brand through retailers and department stores, an e-commerce Website, and catalog. The Licensed Brands segment markets casual footwear under the Dockers brand for men. As of March 15, 2018, the company operated approximately 2,675 retail stores and leased departments in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and Germany. Its Internet websites include journeys.com, journeyskidz.com, journeys.ca, shibyjourneys.com, schuh.co.uk, littleburgundyshoes.com, johnstonmurphy.com, lids.com, lids.ca, lidslockerroom.com, lidsclubhouse.com, trask.com, and dockersshoes.com. Genesco Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Designer Brands Company Profile

Designer Brands Inc. designs, producers, and retails footwear and accessories for women, men, and kids primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: The U.S. Retail, the Canada Retail, and the Brand Portfolio. The company also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories. The company offers its products under the Vince Camuto, Louise et Cie, Sole Society, CC Corso Como, Enzo Angiolini, Jessica Simpson, Lucky, and other brands. It operates vincecamuto.com and solesociety.com e-commerce sites. As of March 21, 2019, it operated a portfolio of retail stores in approximately 1,000 locations. Designer Brands Inc. is based in Columbus, Ohio.

