Harley-Davidson (HOG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS.

NYSE HOG opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $46.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.46.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

