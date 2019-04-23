Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys 216 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 307,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,771,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 576.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,588,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,947 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 31,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Wealthcare Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc now owns 203,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 78,128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.60. The stock had a trading volume of 333,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,800. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $55.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a $0.1788 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

