HANNOVER RUECK/S (HVRRY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hannover Rueckversicherung AG provides reinsurance services. The Company’s operations are divided into four segments: property and casualty reinsurance, life and health reinsurance, financial reinsurance and specialty insurance. Hannover, through its subsidiaries, transacts all lines of non-life and life/health reinsurance. It offers non-life reinsurance products, including specialty lines comprising aviation and space; credit, surety, and political risks; marine, including offshore energy; and structured reinsurance products, which include insurance-linked securities. Hannover Rueckversicherung AG is based in Hannover, Germany. “

Get HANNOVER RUECK/S alerts:

HVRRY stock opened at $75.17 on Monday. HANNOVER RUECK/S has a 1-year low of $61.23 and a 1-year high of $75.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HANNOVER RUECK/S (HVRRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HANNOVER RUECK/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HANNOVER RUECK/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.