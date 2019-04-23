Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 99.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,990,099 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 247.1% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 365.3% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL opened at $69.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $57.41 and a fifty-two week high of $70.06.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 25,268.29% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.91%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Dennis J. Hickey sold 6,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $402,202.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,294 shares in the company, valued at $27,032,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $64,331.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,459.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,900,449. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Citigroup set a $68.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.73.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/gyroscope-capital-management-group-llc-cuts-holdings-in-colgate-palmolive-cl.html.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.