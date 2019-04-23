GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) to announce sales of $23.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.30 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- reported sales of $3.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 592.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will report full year sales of $140.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.70 million to $169.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $436.02 million, with estimates ranging from $244.00 million to $744.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GWPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective (up from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.27.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 23,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $327,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $51,584.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,612 shares in the company, valued at $119,765.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,895,496 shares of company stock worth $27,538,565 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWPH. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,175,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,424,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 4th quarter worth about $18,150,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 4th quarter worth about $15,685,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 515,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,183,000 after buying an additional 145,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 1,478.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,098,000 after buying an additional 135,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $161.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 2.80. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $182.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a current ratio of 6.66.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

