Gunsynd PLC (LON:GUN) shares dropped 11.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 15,623,890 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 69,500,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Gunsynd (GUN) Trading Down 11.1%” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/gunsynd-gun-trading-down-11-1.html.

About Gunsynd (LON:GUN)

Gunsynd Plc is a private equity firm that specializes in buyout and project investments. The firm seeks to invest in natural resource and energy sector. The firm may make investments in all types of assets and there will be no investment restrictions on the type of investment that the company might make or the type of opportunity that may be considered.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Gunsynd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gunsynd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.