GTT Communications Inc (GTT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $456.52 Million

Equities analysts expect GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) to report $456.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for GTT Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $455.20 million and the highest is $459.80 million. GTT Communications reported sales of $260.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GTT Communications will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow GTT Communications.

Several equities analysts have commented on GTT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of GTT Communications to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of GTT Communications from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

GTT stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,404. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68. GTT Communications has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $53.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp purchased 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,707,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Calder sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $51,915.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,342,677 shares in the company, valued at $52,767,206.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 518,000 shares of company stock worth $14,515,680 and sold 33,944 shares worth $1,002,204. Insiders own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTT. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GTT Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in GTT Communications by 1,180.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GTT Communications by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GTT Communications by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in GTT Communications by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 10,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. The company provides private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment and security services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services.

