Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Group 1 Automotive to post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Group 1 Automotive to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GPI opened at $69.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $48.69 and a twelve month high of $81.16.

Group 1 Automotive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 21st that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

