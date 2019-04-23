Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 192,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. were worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 118,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 6.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $33.45. The firm has a market cap of $495.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.22). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 45.03% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President David Wyles sold 33,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $836,894.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,072.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GHL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greenhill & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

